Residents at centre for disabilities 'distressed' by news their 'haven' was closing, Hiqa finds

Residents at a centre for disabilities in south Dublin, some of whom had lived there since they were children, were left distressed and upset after learning that the provider had sought a high court order to liquidate the company.

The findings in relation to the St Mary’s Centre (Telford) are included in 17 inspection reports on centres for people with disabilities published by the Health Information and Quality Authority.

Hiqa highlighted examples of good practice in 13 centres, which included Waterford Intellectual Disability Association centre operating a weekly newspaper and hosting a weekly 'bake off', enhanced governance at an Inspire Wellbeing centre, and improvements in quality of life for residents at the L'Arche Ireland Kilkenny centre.

However, it also noted non-compliance at some centres.

One serious development was at St Mary’s Centre (Telford) on Merrion Road in Dublin.

Last June it emerged that the centre was to close after management said they could not meet regulatory and statutory requirements, citing current and projected funding levels from the HSE.

The centre comprises three semi-detached houses and 10 apartments and supports residents with residential services with a wide range of needs. At the time of the inspection 19 residents were present, some of whom told Hiq they had lived there for almost 60 years and had first come as children.

According to Hiqa, on July 24 last the chief inspector was informed that the providers of the centre sought and had been granted a High Court order for the appointment of interim liquidators to the company.

"Hiqa immediately sought assurances that there were adequate resources and staff in the centre for the weekend and conducted an inspection, focused on the impact for residents and the overall management of the centre, on 28 July 2020," it said.

According to the report: "Overall, residents reported to inspectors that they were very upset, distressed and worried for their future. They said they had been informed four days previously by the person in charge that the provider had sought a high court order to liquidate the company and they did not know if they were going to lose their homes. They raised concerns about the provider and the board of directors who had sought voluntary liquidation without informing residents and since the court case, had not provided any information or consulted them on what was happening to their homes.

"A number of residents voiced their concerns that this centre was one of a kind and designed to meet their specific care and support needs.

Some residents described the centre as their haven and a place where they were safe.

Hiqa said: "Inspectors found that residents were very distressed and were worried about their apartments. Inspectors also found that the provider had not consulted with residents or given them information about the appointment of liquidators. A number of non-compliances were identified in areas such as oversight of the centre and fire evacuation arrangements. Inspectors required the liquidators to take immediate action in relation to areas of concern. Inspectors continue to monitor this centre closely."

Elsewhere, inspections in a St John of God Community Services centre and a Nua Healthcare Centre found safeguarding and compatibility issues were impacting on residents’ rights and quality of life, while at the Woodbine Lodge centre in Cork, run by Nua Healthcare Services and home to three residents, the inspector observed that the use of PPE was not in line with Covid-19 protection against infection control measures.

“On the day of the inspection, the inspector observed inappropriate use of personal protective equipment, which was not in line with current national health guidance,” it said. “When brought to the attention of the person in charge this matter was addressed however, this had not been identified previously by management systems within the centre. In the context of the current health pandemic, it was identified that improved measures were required to ensure that residents and staff members were protected against infection.”

