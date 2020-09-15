Taxi drivers protest lack of support given during pandemic

Thousands of taxi drivers are holding a demonstration in Dublin and across the country in protest against the lack of support provided to them during the pandemic.

They are calling for the government to put a range of financial supports in place for the sector to help drivers get back to work.

Protestors are making their way to Leinster House to voice their frustration.

One taxi driver said there has been “no support”, while another claimed the industry had been “decimated”.

Taxi drivers in Dublin are also protesting over attempts to ban them from bus lanes.

City Council officials met the Transport Minister last month to ask him to give local authorities the power to close some bus lanes to taxis.

Gerard Madden from the Taxi Alliance of Ireland says that was the "last straw".

“If we’re not a taxi in a bus lane, we’re a car,” said Mr Madden.

He said if they can’t use the bus lane to get people to their destination, passengers will ask why should they use a taxi anymore.

“It will be the ultimate death of our industry if legislation changes to take us out of the bus lane.”