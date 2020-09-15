Man, 50s, dies in single-car collision in Galway

A man in his 50s has died following a single-car collision in Galway.

Gardaí are at the scene of the incident which happened on the L1313 at Gortachalla, Moycullen at around 9.55pm last night.

The man, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are looking speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users with camera (including dash-cam) footage to contact them at Salthill Garda station on 091 514 720, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.