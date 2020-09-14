Arlene Foster – child lorry-driving footage ‘crazy’

Arlene Foster – child lorry-driving footage ‘crazy’
Arlene Foster has condemned “crazy” footage of children appearing to drive lorries in Co Tyrone (David Young/PA).
Monday, September 14, 2020 - 14:59 PM
Michael McHugh, PA

Arlene Foster has condemned “crazy” footage of children appearing to drive lorries in Co Tyrone.

A second clip has been posted of a youngster apparently at the steering wheel.

Last week, a man aged 37 was arrested over an earlier video appearing to show a boy driving a lorry on the M1.

He was detained in Cookstown in Co Tyrone and questioned on suspicion of aiding and abetting driving while disqualified due to age.

He was also questioned on suspicion of cruelty to children and was later released on bail.

Mrs Foster said: “Both these crazy videos have been in my constituency.

“This is reckless for the people in the HGVs and other road users.

“A vehicle like this veering out of control into traffic is unthinkable.”

The latest video appears to show a young girl at the wheel.

It also shows another young girl and a man watching.

