24 hour text service to provide mental health supports for college students

A 24 hour, seven day a week, text service has been launched offering mental health supports for third level students.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris launched the service this afternoon, which will offer “a lifeline” to all returning and new third-level students.

The number, 50808, will be free and anonymous and is a partnership with Psychological Counsellors in Higher Education Ireland (PCHEI).

The service has been in development since March 2020 and Mr Harris said “we have a duty of care to” students.

A recent USI (Union of Students Ireland) survey found that almost 27% of students would use a text support service provided by the college, while 26% indicated that they would use a text support service facilitated externally.

“Students are our future leaders, politicians, entrepreneurs and business leaders, teachers, engineers, health staff, chefs, mechanics,” said Mr Harris.

“Many of our science students will progress to careers where they develop new vaccines, so that we will have less risk from viruses such as the one we are valiantly trying to stem at present.

“They have endured so much. We now must take care of students’ mental health as we have a duty of care to them.

“This partnership will be vital. It will offer students a lifeline at any hour of the day. It will be free and anonymous.

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

“Our students need this service more than ever. I am also delighted that my Department was able to secure €5 million in funding for mental health services in our institutions of higher education, to ensure the ability of HEIs around the country to continue to provide assistance to students in need of help.”

Counsellors are hoping that by texting 50808 anonymously, it will be a first step to further support for students.

“We’re delighted to partner with 50808 so that our students have the option to engage with support, at the time they may immediately need it, and in a mode that is very comfortable and familiar to young people,” said Gertie Raftery, chairperson of PCHEI.

Ian Power, CEO of 50808 and Spunout.ie said they are “thrilled to be partnering with counselling services across the higher education sector in Ireland to provide an additional support to the suite of interventions available to students on campus”.

He added: “We know that mental health challenges are something we can experience at any time, day or night, and we're delighted to be working with PCHEI and their members to ensure a listening ear for college students both out-of-hours and during the college day itself.

50808 will be available to listen to what's going on for students 24/7 and provide immediate support in an effort to help students move forward, feel better and get access to further supports and services if required.

John Meehan, assistant director of the National Office for Suicide Prevention, said that services like 50808 make mental health services more readily accessible to third level students.

“We know that people are particularly vulnerable at transition points in their life, such as the move to third level. This initiative is a great example of true partnership working, between health and education, and importantly will provide 24 hour crisis support to students whenever they need it,” he said.

"This work is particularly aligned with our efforts in the HSE, to realise a wider suite of innovative and online mental health solutions. It is also aligned with our national strategy to reduce suicide, Connecting for Life, in which young people are identified as a key priority group.

“Now more than ever, we rely heavily on strong cross-sectoral and interagency partnerships in order to make meaningful progress. We would like to thank the PCHEI, HEA and to 50808 for all their collaborative efforts in bringing this partnership project to launch today.”

The USI has praised the service as a “very valuable resource” for students.

“Student mental health is a priority for us all and ensuring students have access to someone to speak to when they are in need is so important,” said USI president Lorna Fitzpatrick.

“Students come from a variety of backgrounds and living situations and have many competing priorities and a lot to juggle, so they need to have different types of services to engage with for support. USI and PCHEI have worked very closely over the past number of years, and we are delighted to be able to support this partnership too.”