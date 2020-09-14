'Fearful and anxious' disabled want their voices heard

The Government has been urged to listen to the voice of the disabled who have been left feeling anxious and fearful as the country continues to live with Covid-19.

Research led by three individuals with disabilities in association with Inclusion Ireland and Technological University (TU) Dublin, has found that people with intellectual disabilities have been hard hit by the closure of day services and workplaces during the pandemic.

Researchers Tomás Murphy, Margaret Turley, and Chris Byrne conducted Zoom interviews with 11 adults who have intellectual disabilities over the summer to see how their work, social life, and independence was impacted by the pandemic .

The 20-page study found that all participants had to stop working in their day service because of the public health crisis, which left them feeling “isolated and “anxious and fearful”.

While some participants received Zoom calls from their day service others had no contact and participants tried to support themselves through walking, writing poetry, and meditation.

“I really miss all of my friends, to talk to them and can’t wait till it’s all over to give them all a big hug.

"It’s kind of sad because you’ve nothing to look forward to getting up in the morning – not waiting for the bus to come to take us to the day service,” Peggy McDonnell, one of the participants, said.

The study also found that public health advice and information about Covid-19 and mask-wearing needs to be made more accessible, such as using picture-based and easy-to-read formats.

The researchers concluded that services are likely to open and close again as the Covid-19 crisis continues and the government must give people with disabilities a voice through “active consultation”.

“Not every adult with a disability is attached to a regularly used service provider. As a society we must listen to people with disabilities outside the framework of ‘services’, and consider how they’re coping in areas as diverse as work, sports, socialising and other activities,” the report authors concluded.