Indian Summer on the way with temperatures set to hit 23 degrees

An Indian Summer is expected this week with temperatures to hit as high as 23 degrees.

Very little rain is predicted to fall over the next couple of days with settled conditions across the country.

Cathal Nolan from the Ireland Weather Channel says the east and south will see the best of conditions.

"Temperatures will certainly vary and the areas that will see the most sunshine will obviously see the highest temperatures," said Mr Nolan.

"On Tuesday, it's probably going to be parts of the east and south-east that will see the highest temperatures probably within the range of about 23-24 degrees at that stage."