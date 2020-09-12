Boris Johnson doesn't care what happens to Northern Ireland - Luke Ming Flanagan

An Irish MEP says it is still possible for the European Union to agree a 'skinny' trade deal with the UK.

Yesterday, a group of MEPs said they would not pass the trade deal if Britain breaks last year's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

The British government intends to change the agreement if they fail to agree a trade deal by the end of the year.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says a "very basic" trade deal is achievable.

MEP Luke Ming Flanagan agreed that it is possible.

"If we can get nothing else or there's nothing else going to come out of this hopefully the 'skinny deal' as they call it will happen and within that deal that we have some agreement on zero tariffs for Irish beef going into the UK and for dairy produce and that areas such as travel won't be affected."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the plan put forward by the UK is necessary to protect the Good Friday Agreement but Mr Flanagan says the British government could not care less about the North.

"They just seem to want to introduce chaos into this situation. It seems to be a tactic of theirs.

"I do know one thing for definite - Boris Johnson and the Conservatives don't really care what happens to Northern Ireland. We really do.

"The worrying thing is, we're dealing with a party that doesn't really care about the consequences for the people of Northern Ireland and that is a terrifying prospect."