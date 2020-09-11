CSO data shows under-24s now account for almost one-third of Covid-19 cases

There has been a dramatic increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases among children and young people, according to the latest CSO report.

Almost one-third of all confirmed cases in the last 10 weeks are now among those aged under 24, compared to less than 10% at the start of July.

The Covid-19 Insight Bulletin, covering the period ending September 4, also shows a sharp reduction in confirmed cases among those aged over 65, down from 26% of all cases at the start of July to 7% of cases in the last ten weeks.

“In the last 10 weeks, 11% of cases have been in the 0 – 14 age group and 21% in the 15 – 24 age group, up from 2% and 7% of all confirmed cases at the start of July,” said the CSO report.

The bulletin shows there were 777 confirmed cases in the week ending September 4, the third week in a row recording cases above 740.

It compared to 91 cases for the week ending 3 July. The number of new cases stood at 291 for the week ending 31 July, jumping to 621 for the week ending 3 August.

The total number of confirmed cases stood at 29,738 by 4 September.

The statistics published show a dramatic shift in the age profile of confirmed cases

Age 0-14: increasing from 9 cases at the start of July, to 43 at the end of July, to 77 in mid-August, to 104 at the start of September;

Age 15-24: increasing from 13 cases at the start of July, to 49 at the end of that month, to 135 in mid-August and to 169 at the start of this month.

The median age of new confirmed Covid-19 cases was 32 last week, compared to 37 at the start of July.

Elsewhere, the bulletin said the week ending September 4 was the second consecutive week that every county had recorded a new case.

It was the third consecutive week that Dublin had more than 300 weekly cases.

It was the fourth week in a row that Tipperary recorded more than 10 new cases and the fifth such week for Meath and Cork.

Last week, 45 people were hospitalised, down from 676 people at the peak, the week ending 27 March.

For the 15th week in a row there have been less than five people admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Outbreaks in private houses accounted for 26% of cases last week, down from 40% in late March.

Nursing homes accounted for 39% of all confirmed cases related to an outbreak. This has decreased from a peak of 49% in late April.

Hospitals, residential institutions and nursing homes account for 54% of all cases linked to an outbreak.

In Dublin, the number of new cases has increased from 74 in the week ending 24 July, to 172 in the week ending 14 August and to 390 in the week ending 4 September.

The total number of people who have died from Covid-19 is 1,524, with a further 253 deaths cited as probable. There were no deaths recorded last week.

Almost two thirds of all confirmed Covid-19 deaths to date were in the 80 years old-plus group.