Almost 1,800 short-term letting properties still operating without planning, despite laws

Only one-third of almost 1,800 properties identified by local authorities as potentially operating unauthorised Airbnb-style accommodation have sought to regularise their planning situation.

New figures provided by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage show only 47 planning applications have been received by local authorities nationwide for a change of use to comply with new legislation introduced last year in relation to short-term letting.

A further 637 properties have filed claims to be exempted from the new regulations.

At the same time, councils in areas containing rent pressure zones (RPZs) have to date identified 1,757 properties which may be in breach of the new laws, with the overwhelming majority located in Dublin.

Almost half of the total were located within Fingal County Council where 825 properties were suspected of being non-compliant with the new regulations with another 466 situated in Dublin city.

Outside the capital, the largest number of properties believed to be operating unauthorised short-term letting were found in Louth (159) and Kilkenny (100).

However, some local authorities including Cork City Council, Galway City Council and Limerick City and County Council have so far not identified any property suspected of being in breach of the new rules.

The latest figures show only two applicants have, to date, been granted planning permission to continue to operate short-term lettings on a year-round basis – one each in Laois and Westmeath.

Dublin City Council and some other local authorities have adopted the policy of refusing planning permission for any development which would result in the loss of permanent residential units within designated RPZs.

A total of 633 owners of properties have been issued with warning letters that they are in suspected breach of the new regulations. Almost three-quarters of all warning notices were issued by Dublin City Council.

Anyone found offering short-term letting of such properties without authorisation is liable for a maximum fine of €5,000 and/or six months imprisonment if convicted in the district court.

Any person who continues to offer such accommodation after conviction faces a daily fine of €1,500.

The figures, published in response to a parliamentary question from Labour TD Aodhán Ó Riordáin, show data on 16 of the 22 local authorities where there are RPZs which limit annual rent increases to a maximum of 4%.

Statistics were not available from Cork County, Galway County, Kerry, Offaly, Sligo and Waterford.

The new regulations were introduced as part of a range of measures to address shortages in the private rental sector which were believed to have been exacerbated by growth in the number of properties being used for short-term lettings aimed at tourists and promoted on platforms like Airbnb.

Since July 1, 2019, the regulations require any property used for short-term accommodation within an RPZ that is not the principal private residence of the owner to obtain planning permission.

There are no restrictions on homeowners who wish to rent out part of their property which is their principal private residence but they are required to register with the council and file an annual return.