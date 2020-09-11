Garda referred to watchdog after 'racist posts' on social media

A member of An Garda Síochána has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) after a number of allegedly racist posts were made on social media.

The posts, which were published on accounts linked to a garda based in Limerick, allegedly contained anti-Traveller remarks, as well as sexist and racist posts.

It is understood that a number of complaints were made to Gsoc, and to the station at which the garda was based.

A spokesperson said that An Garda Síochána does not specifically comment on named individuals or on third-party comments on social media. However, the spokesperson also stressed that: “Members of An Garda Síochána are subject to the Garda Síochána discipline regulations whether on or off duty. An Garda Síochána has a stated policy on the private use of social media. An Garda Síochána has referred the publication of certain comments on social media to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission for investigation.”

Dr Sindy Joyce, a "Mincéir" [Traveller] and human rights activist, said she was shocked by the allegations.

“I am sickened, his comments were just so hateful not only towards the Mincéir community but also towards Muslims, towards women, and towards the black community," she said.

"He needs to be made an example of, to show that An Garda Síochána, as a force, is not going to allow that type of hateful conduct to come from any of their members.

"On the point of entry to the to Garda college, I think every student should be made to do mandatory training. Anti-racism training, diversity training, and intercultural training.”

Both Gsoc and the Policing Authority said they were unable to comment on the situation.