EC warns Britain controversial Brexit Bill jeopardises Good Friday Agreement

The European Commission has warned that controversial UK Brexit legislation will jeopardise the Good Friday Agreement.

The Commission has warned that if Boris Johnson's government goes ahead with the Bill published this week, it would constitute an extremely serious violation of the Withdrawal Agreement and of international law.

The EU has said the legislation which reneges on parts of the Withdrawal Agreement has "seriously damaged trust between the EU and the UK" and it is now up to the UK government to re-establish that trust.

Emergency talks on the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement were held in London this afternoon after which Commission vice-President Maroš Šefčovič said he expects the UK to respect the "letter and the spirit" of the Withdrawal Agreement.

"The EU does not accept the argument that the aim of the draft Bill is to protect the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement. In fact, it is of the view that it does the opposite," he said.

Mr Šefčovič called on the UK government to withdraw these measures from the draft Bill in the "shortest time possible" but set a final deadline of the end of the month.

"The Vice-President stated, in no uncertain terms, that the timely and full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland – which Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government agreed to, and which the UK Houses of Parliament ratified, less than a year ago – is a legal obligation," a strongly worded statement after the meeting read.

Earlier today, the Taoiseach warned the public to prepare for a no-deal Brexit after speaking with Boris Johnson.

Micheál Martin said he is "not optimistic" that a deal will be reached adding the latest moves from the UK have made negotiations very difficult.

"Trust has been eroded," Mr Martin said.