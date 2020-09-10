'It doesn't help anyone' - Irish academics back call to stop overfishing in EU

Around 50 leading Irish academics are among more than 300 scientists who have called on the EU to “end overfishing” in the bloc.

In a letter to EU Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, the scientists are calling for action by the European Commission, European Parliament and EU member states to end overfishing “as an urgent and necessary response to the biodiversity and climate crises”.

The scientists, including signatories from UCC, UCD, NUI Galway, TCD, Galway-Mayo IT and Queen’s University Belfast, are urging the EU to set fishing limits within scientific advice.

The EU must recognise that “ecosystem-based fisheries management is critical to the health of the ocean and its capacity to respond to climate change”, the letter said.

Professor Alex Rogers, Science Director at Rev Ocean, said overfishing and by-catch are the largest drivers of biodiversity loss in the ocean.

“We need a healthy and productive ocean, and ending overfishing is key. This is especially the case when faced with the effects of climate disruption, which affects the whole ocean, including fish stocks themselves. It is also vital for human health, including that of future generations,” he said.

Overfishing means taking more fish out of the water than can grow back, a “stupid” practice, according to Dr Rainer Fröse of GEOMAR – Helmholtz centre for ocean research in Kiel, Germany

“Because then the stocks shrink, and shrunken small stocks can only support small catches. So that makes no sense at all," he said.

It doesn’t help the fishermen, it doesn’t help the fish, it doesn’t help anyone.

Rebecca Hubbard of Our Fish said the "science was clear" on overfishing and that the EU "must stop dragging its feet and take this clear and decisive action now before it’s too late".