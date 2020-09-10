'Shocked' Tourism Minister summons Fáilte Ireland board after second resignation

Fáilte Ireland board members will be hauled in front of Tourism Minister Catherine Martin tonight after a shock second resignation.

Former Penny's Chief Executive Breege O'Donoghue, who resigned on Tuesday night, did not disclose any foreign holidays to Fáilte Ireland in the wake of the chairman's resignation in August, despite being asked directly.

Minister for Tourism, Sports, Arts and the Gaeltacht Catherine Martin told RTÉ's Today programme she was "shocked" at the resignation, as it was her understanding that members had been asked to disclose foreign travel.

"That's why I was quite shocked this week to learn another board member had travelled abroad," she said.

"I'm aware of the devastating impacts Covid-19 is having on our domestic tourism sector and hospitality sectors and Fáilte Ireland has been to the forefront in promoting staycations and promoting holidaying at home.

"Ultimately, staying at home and holidaying at home, supports our tourism sector, it's an act of solidarity.

"That's why I was really disappointed to hear of a second board member had travelled.

Minister for Tourism @cathmartingreen says she will be meeting with the board of Fáilte Ireland tonight after the second resignation of a member during the week. #iestaff — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) September 10, 2020

"It's an unnecessary distraction from the good work that Fáilte Ireland are doing.

"It's my understanding that they only became aware of this, this week, I will find out all these details this evening.

"I want to discuss all that with them.

"It's been very damaging to the good work that Fáilte Ireland has been doing, so I'd like to hear from them firsthand, let's work together on proposals to restore the reputation and put a spotlight on the good work that is being done by the board members, and evaluate the damage that has been done too."

Read More Occupation of Debenhams in Cork to end this afternoon

Ms Martin admitted that the two board members didn't break any laws by going overseas, but it had been "an unnecessary distraction".

"That sense of solidarity for so long into Covid and people are exhausted by it and the tourism sector is on its knees and we're saying; 'We're here to support you. We're going to holiday at home'," she said.

Former Penny's Chief Executive Breege O'Donoghue, who resigned from the board of Fáilte Ireland on Tuesday night. Picture: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times

"Fáilte Ireland are doing an extraordinary job of promoting that so to have a board member do the opposite is not helpful at all and that's what I want to speak about, as it's leadership that's needed.

Unfortunately, there are very good board members there who are doing the right thing and I don't want to distract from the good work that's been done.

Staff in Fáilte Ireland are said to be "in shock" after the resignation of the second board member on Tuesday night after an Irish Examiner investigation revealed that the former Penny's chief executive had spent time at her holiday home in Marbella, Spain for week-long periods in both July and August. Spain is not on Ireland's 'green-list' for travel.

Following the shock resignation of Chairman of Michael Cawley, after it emerged he travelled to Italy on holiday in August, all Fáilte Ireland board members had been asked to disclose any foreign holidays to the organisation.

It's understood Ms O'Donoghue did not at any time inform anyone at the organisation that she would be travelling to Spain.

The minister will now have to appoint two more board members through the Public Appointment Service.

At a meeting in August, the Authority of Fáilte Ireland selected Paul Carty, the former Managing Director of the Guinness Storehouse, to serve as Interim Chair, who will hold the position until a successor is appointed.