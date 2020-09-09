Concern for rise in Covid-19 cases in Dublin and Limerick

Health officials have expressed concern over a rise in Covid-19 cases in Dublin and Limerick, as a further three deaths and 84 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Of 1,810 new cases confirmed in the past fortnight, half (913) were confirmed in Co Dublin, with increasing numbers in counties Kildare (137), Limerick (123), Tipperary (58), Wexford (53), the Covid-19 briefing on Wednesday heard.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths stands at 1,781 and the n umber of cases at 30,164.

Dublin now has a 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate of 60 cases per 100,000 population, significantly higher than the national overage of 38 cases per 100,000, and also has a higher reproduction number (1.4) than the rest of the country (1.1).

Health officials expressed concern that the virus is spreading to older people, with 89 cases detected in people over 75 years of age in the past fortnight, and was also spreading via close contact in private households. The virus was also detected in 54 schools across the country, but that was not a cause for concern, based on international experience.

There are 47 people in hospital and six people in intensive care with the virus.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) will consider all options, including additional restrictions, on Thursday.

"There will be a strong message coming out of NPHET tomorrow that we need to reduce our social contacts, both nationally but particularly in Dublin," said Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer.

Philip Nolan, who chairs the epidemiological modelling group, warned the number of cases in Dublin could double every 14 days unless action was taken.

He also expressed concern about rising infections among older people.

“Given the vulnerability of that population to this disease, the fact that it has begun to spread from a younger population into the older population is a source of very considerable concern,” Professor Nolan said.

“The concern here is that people let their guard down with people they know, family and friends .

“I’d really ask people to lift their level of vigilance in terms of the number of people they have over, and how careful they are when they have them over,” he added.