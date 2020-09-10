'Concerning' rate of viral spread in Dublin, officials warn

Covid-19 is spreading at a “concerning” rate across Dublin, with health officials warning that action is needed to prevent a possible doubling of viral infections over the next fortnight.

Officials will meet today to decide whether additional restrictions are required to control viral spread in the capital, where 913 cases were confirmed over the past fortnight, as well as other counties.

Dublin now has a 14-day Covid-19 incidence rate of 60 cases per 100,000 population — significantly higher than the national average of 38 cases per 100,000 population, it was confirmed at a Department of Health briefing.

Officials expressed concern over the growth of the disease in Dublin and also in Co Limerick, as well as a rise in viral infections among older people.

It was also confirmed that Covid-19 cases had been detected in 54 schools across the country .

A further 84 cases and three deaths were confirmed on Wednesday, the highest number of deaths recorded in any one day since July.

Over the past fortnight, 89 cases were detected in people over the age of 75 years.

There were 47 people in hospital with Covid- 19 last night, and six people in intensive care with the virus.

The reproductive number, the briefing heard, remained relatively stable across the country at close to 1, but stood at 1.4 in Co Dublin compared to 1.1 across the remaining 25 counties.

Chair of the Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan, said that action was needed now to contain viral spread.

“If we don’t act now to reduce our contacts and be much more careful in how we manage our essential contacts, that means that the number of cases in Dublin would double every 14 days or so," he said. " So there is a very clear call to action here”.

The virus was also spreading to older people, which was a source of “very considerable concern”, he said.

Health officials would not speculate on whether further restrictions were needed to bring viral spread under control, but Dr Ronan Glynn, acting chief medical officer, said: "There will be a strong message coming out of NPHET that we need to reduce our social contacts — both nationally, but particularly in Dublin."