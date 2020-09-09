Almost 500 'open outbreaks' of Covid-19 related to private houses

There are 487 'open outbreaks' of Covid-19 relating to private houses in Ireland, according to the latest data from the HSE's Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The second-highest number of outbreaks relates to workplaces, where there are 39, and in nursing homes, where there are 38.

The figures are part of a total of 671 open Covid-19 outbreaks as of Saturday, September 5.

Of the current open outbreaks related to private houses, there are 122 more outbreaks this week than during the previous week.

There has also been an increase of six workplace outbreaks, as well as an extra three outbreaks in what are described as "residential institutions".

The data shows that of the Covid-19 outbreaks in workplaces, there were six new Covid-19 workplace outbreaks notified during the past week.

There was one outbreak each in a document-processing company, a specialist data analysis company, a pharmaceutical plant, a retail pharmacy store, and an energy production plant.

In total, 85 outbreaks of Covid-19 had been notified in workplaces up to midnight September 5.

The workplace outbreaks involved "a variety of workplaces and facilities", including food wholesalers and distribution centres, pizza-delivery premises, factories, primary care centres, and Garda stations.

A total of 44 outbreaks involved various industries related to food and beverages, of which 31 were in meat and poultry processing plants.

Also according to the latest data, as of September 6, the total number of cases associated with clusters is 16,237, or 54.54% of all cases.

The biggest three cohorts of people to catch the virus are those aged 25-34 years, with 5,221 or 17.54% of all cases; 35-44-year-olds, with 5,203 or 17.48% of all cases; and 45-54 yrs, with 5,159 or 17.33% of all cases.

The age cohort that makes up the largest amount of admissions to hospital is aged 75 to 84.

Those who make up the highest number of admissions to an Intensive Care Unit are aged between 55 and 64.

Of the total number of 1,778 Covid-19 deaths, some 99 were “probably” caused by Covid-19, while 159 were “possibly” caused by Covid-19.

Some six of those who died were “imported cases” and eight of those who died in total were health workers.

The number of those who died with an "underlying clinical condition" has been 1,678, or 94.38% of all cases.