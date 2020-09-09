NI minister facing death threats attacks Wilson over pandemic language

A health minister facing two death threats has attacked the DUP’s Sammy Wilson over his language during the pandemic.

The East Antrim MP suggested Robin Swann focused on other pressing medical problems rather than giving the impression that venturing out posed a near-risk of “immediate death” from coronavirus.

Mr Swann said: “While Sammy may like colourful language, he does need to reflect upon the language that he does use and the impression it engenders but also those that believe this narrative.

“I would ask Sammy to reflect on his words.”

He said he should get on the same page as other members of his party that have been very supportive of the work done by the NHS.

Mr Wilson said he was being approached by people who required kidney transplants, hip operations and cancer treatment who find their waiting list times were increasing.

He added: “Patients cannot get appointments with their GPs, some of whom have been reallocated to Covid wards where they have little or no work to do because of our success in tackling the virus.

“Yet on a daily basis, the health minister gives the impression that the only priority he has is to spend money and devote resources to Covid, while at the same time putting out statements which, rather than give people confidence to return to shops, to work and to school, give the impression that to put your nose outside the door is almost to invite immediate death.”

He asked when Mr Swann was going to realise that there are hundreds of thousands of people who have medical problems other than Covid.

“When is he going to start to address the very real health problems which face people across Northern Ireland and when is he going to realise deaths from these illnesses have just as huge an impact on families as deaths from Covid?”