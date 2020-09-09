'The fundamental difference between deal and no deal is tariffs', Government warns of Brexit changes

The Irish public is being braced by the Government to expect changes to how they shop, no matter what the Brexit outcome.

As the future of the Withdrawal Agreement remains undecided amid declarations from Westminster that their plans which will override key elements of the Brexit deal, in breach of international law, the future of many Irish businesses could hang in the balance.

"The fundamental difference between deal and no deal is tariffs," one Government source said.

"The implication of that would be extremely serious, especially for the agri-food sector as the tariffs are high, but in terms of the actual checks at the port and borders, there is no difference.

"There are a lot of other unsavoury issues in specific sectors that may or may not differ depending on whether there's a deal.

"The core message is the checks will apply either way, but in a no-deal scenario there will also be tariffs."

These tariffs placed on suppliers would be added to the price of products, meaning Irish shoppers may have to pay more for everyday items coming from the UK.

Online shopping from the UK will also change from January 2 and will see similar customs fees to that which shoppers currently pay when ordering from the US, including customs duty and VAT rate.

"There will be an additional charge as is a standard practice from US and China and those kind of deliveries," a Government source said.

"So it should continue in that manner, but to an individual, they might not necessarily be used to getting that when they're buying a jersey online from TopShop, they're not used to getting this charge."

Businesses are being encouraged to take decisive action immediately to mitigate any fall-out from Brexit as the Government remain at pains to remind employers that "there is no good Brexit".

The message from the Irish government for business is: "Don't delay, act now."

The Government launched the Brexit Readiness Action Plan today, on the steps businesses and individuals should now take ahead of the end of the Transition Period on 31 December.#BrexitReady @MichealMartinTD @BrexitReadyIRLhttps://t.co/lPlWWc4YYm pic.twitter.com/WIRSsiRYie — MerrionStreet.ie #StaySafe #HoldFirm (@merrionstreet) September 9, 2020

As Ireland prepares for the end of the transition period, the Government have reiterated the message "you need will be different from January 1, regardless of the scenario whether it's a free trade agreement or certain political separations that will be needed".

The Government is keen to stress that "trade will change" for importing and exporting.

Micro-enterprises, in particular, are encouraged to work with local enterprise offices, who will be running a series of customised training programmes.

The Government is confident there is "a very high degree of preparation by key suppliers".

"I think the pressure is coming from Irish business onto their suppliers to ensure that they have measures in place and continuity in place," a source said.