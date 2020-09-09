800 additional college places added ahead of CAO offers 

The Higher Education Minister is expecting more students to get their first choice course this year than any other year. Picture: Julien Behal

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 12:25 PM
Digital Desk staff

An extra 800 college places have been announced ahead of CAO offers coming out on Friday.

Points for third level courses are expected to rise after record Leaving Cert results this week.

The Higher Education Minister is expecting more students to get their first choice course this year than any other year.

Simon Harris has told the Dail more places are being made available to deal with points going up. 

"Through the engagement we've had with the HEA and all the institutions, I can now confirm there will be a further 800 additional college place on top of 1250 we announced last week. I do hope we will go someway in relieving pressure."

"Higher grades will result in higher points there are no two ways about that but the most practical sensible thing we can do is provide as many college places as possible." 

