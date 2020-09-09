Dr Gabriel Scally: 'Almost inevitable' that pubs reopening will lead to increase in Covid-19 cases

Public health expert Dr Gabriel Scally has said that it was “almost inevitable” that the reopening of all pubs would lead to an increase in cases of Covid-19.

Pubs are due to reopen on September 21 after six months of closure.

Alcohol is the best friend of the virus, Dr Scally said, and it is worrying that the pubs are reopening at a time when there is not a “sound” testing and tracing system in every part of the country.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Dr Scally warned older people could be disproportionately affected.

He said: "As cases grow the virus will spread into older people in the community, into care homes and nursing homes.

"I don’t think this is the right time to open the pubs."

Dr Scally said he had not yet seen a strategic plan. He asked what was the Government trying to do, and what was their goal was.

"The public needed to know that," he said.

He said the country needs to take preventative measures, especially at a time when the figures were increasing.

“They shouldn’t be looking at easing restrictions.”

In response to a suggestion from Professor Paul Moynagh, director of the Health Research Unit at Maynooth University, that the pubs should be allowed to reopen to see if there is an increase in cases, Dr Scally said: “We could take a watch and see what happens approach, the problem is that people will suffer.

“There is a real price to be paid if we take an experimental approach.”

Prof Moynagh said that any decisions needed to be evidence-based and that the data should be examined.