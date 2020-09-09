Brexit talks can only continue with mutual trust, says Micheál Martin  

The Taoiseach has said Brexit talks with the UK can only continue if there's mutual trust.

It comes after Boris Johnson's government confirmed it's willing to break international law on certain parts of the Withdrawal Agreement relating to Northern Ireland.

The government is launching it's Brexit plan for businesses this morning with a warning that things will change no matter what the outcome.

On the political situation - Micheál Martin has said the Northern Ireland protocols will apply in all circumstances.

"It is important to say that meaningful negotiations can only proceed on the basis of mutual trust."

"Unilateral actions which seek to change the operation of a measure already agreed, included in an international treaty and incorporated into an international law do not build trust. "

Meanwhile, the Tanaiste says the UK's behaviour in recent days has been extraordinary and constitutionally reckless.

Leo Varadkar says the UK has made a mistake by not respecting the Withdrawal Agreement.

"It was an extraordinary statement from a cab member in a respected liberal democracy. You either adhere to the rule of law or you don't.

"You either respect international treaties or you don't' there's no middle way."