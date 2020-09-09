Ryanair threatens to close Cork and Shannon bases unless quarantine rules relaxed

Ryanair has announced plans to [burl=https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/munster/arid-40045466.html]close its bases in both Cork and Shannon airports[/burl] this winter unless the Government rows back its 14-day quarantine requirement for visitors to Ireland.

The move would deal a devastating blow to the regional airports which, in Cork’s case, has seen passenger numbers plunge 95% due to the pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions.

Under the plans, 130 staff — 35 pilots and 95 cabin crew — would be forced to take unpaid leave from the end of October.

Flights into and out of Cork and Shannon, from other Ryanair bases across the UK, will also be significantly reduced this winter, the airline has said.

In a letter, seen by the Irish Examiner, Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson told staff the airline will close its Cork and Shannon bases because of the ongoing "mismanagement" of the travel Green List.

Mr Wilson said the list was forcing passengers from countries with lower Covid-19 rates than Ireland to quarantine for a fortnight.

In the letter, Mr Wilson said: "We are now facing into a winter in Cork and Shannon with no outbound business travel and severely reduced inbound leisure traffic...

Darrell Hughes People Director of Ryanair with Eddie Wilson CEO of Ryanair pictured arriving to Leinster House. Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

"The Government has promised a review of the Green List restrictions on Monday, 14th September next, but you should be aware that if these quarantine restrictions from EU states are not lifted before the end of September, we will have no alternative but to close our Cork and Shannon bases, on a temporary basis for this winter season.

"In those circumstances, all pilots and cabin crew will be put on unpaid leave from the end of October."

Mr Wilson said there could be no guarantee the Cork and Shannon bases would resume operations next spring.

He said: "We will do our best to reopen these bases from March next year — if, but only if — these failed travel restrictions to other EU states have been lifted in time for traffic to recover.

"Ryanair will continue to operate flights into Cork and Shannon from bases elsewhere, such as London Stansted, Manchester, and Liverpool, but the frequency of these flights will be significantly reduced for the winter season, for as long as these defective quarantine restrictions remain in place."

Management at Cork Airport warned last weekend that thousands of tourism jobs are at risk unless the Government adopts new travel policies, with the airport facing operating losses of over €20m.

A spokesperson for the Shannon Group responded to the Ryanair letter, saying: "Any reduction in these [flights] would have a major detrimental impact on economy and we are calling for the urgent implementation of the Aviation Task Force recommendations."

Cork Chamber chief executive Conor Healy said the Government needed to take the threats by Ryanair seriously.

He said: "Ireland at the moment is an outlier, in terms of how we're dealing with international travel relative to other European counterparts. We are all conscious of the safety requirements but, similar to other countries, we need to find a balance in terms of facilitating travel and meeting the health and safety requirements."

Senator Jerry Buttimer said Ryanair's position sent a strong signal on the need to re-evaluate the operation of the travel lists.

He said: "Now is the time for an all of Government plan for the aviation sector. Cork as the second airport can’t be ignored forgotten about."