Appeal for public to donate blood as rise in hospital demand depletes stocks

Visits to the donation clinics are by appointment only because of Covid-19
Appeal for public to donate blood as rise in hospital demand depletes stocks

The IBTS is urging any donors who have received an appointment to attend one of their clinics to make a special effort to keep it.

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 14:48 PM
Evelyn Ring

With hospital demand for blood supplies back to pre-Covid levels the Irish Blood Transfusion Service is urging people to arrange to donate.

The blood bank says there is concern that stock levels are lower than they would like because of the strong hospital demand.

The IBTS is urging any donors who have received an appointment to attend one of their clinics to make a special effort to keep it.

“This is a particularly challenging time for blood collection at the moment as schools return and people are busy with work and family commitments,” says an IBTS spokesperson.

During the period immediately after the national lockdown demand for donations was down because normal hospital activity was suspended. Demand for red cells was down as much as 40% in early April.

The IBTS has radically changed its collection model because of Covid-19.

“We switched to an appointment system so we can manage the throughput much better and maintain social distancing," says the spokesperson.

“Now coming back into the autumn demand has gone back up again and has almost normalised."

But visits to the donation clinics are by appointment only and the blood bank has to try and match the supply with the demand.

“It will be an ongoing issue for us into the winter. We cannot appeal to donors because we have capacity issues. You cannot run an appeal if you have an appointment system.” 

The IBTS is running their appointment system by phone. People are sent a text message and asked to contact the blood back to make an appointment.

“It is really all about people contacting us to make an appointment and coming to the clinic. There are no walk-ins.”

Read More

Men who have had Covid-19 ‘could save lives’ by donating blood plasma

More in this section

Tayto Park-5.jpg Tayto Park offering half-price tickets for Leaving Cert students
Tourism In Dublin Doubts cast over reopening of pubs in Dublin and Limerick after 'significant spike' in cases
Coronavirus - Tue Aug 18, 2020 Taoiseach defends Leaving Cert grading model following surge of solicitor queries 
bloodhospitals#covid-19organisation: irish blood transfusion service

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices