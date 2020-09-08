Colm Markey to fill McGuinness' empty European Parliament seat 

Fine Gael Councillor Colm Markey is to replace Mairead McGuinness as MEP for the Midlands -North West constituency.

The Louth County Councillor insists he will work hard to serve the interests of the Irish people in the European Parliament.

Congratulations to @MaireadMcGMEP on her elevation to commissioner. Look forward to working with her and my future colleagues in the European Parliament. — Colm Markey (@ColmMarkey) September 8, 2020

The 48 year old was first elected to the council in 2009 and is also a former President of Macra na Ferime.

Mr Markey says securing a good CAP deal for farmers will be critically important and something he will prioritise.