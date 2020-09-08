ASTI concerns about schools continuing as normal despite Covid cases 

The president and the general secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) have raised concerns about some schools “continuing as normal” despite a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Kieran Christie, the general secretary, told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that the union was seeking more clarification from HSE officials about the rationale about allowing students and teachers continue as normal even after a student tested positive for the virus.

The association’s president Ann Piggott, speaking on the Pat Kenny show in Newstalk, said they were very worried about such cases, in one instance a whole class was sent home, while in another they were told to carry on as normal.

There was a guideline for schools to deal with an outbreak that involved sending the suspected case to the isolation areas and then the HSE would step in, she said.

“They will look at each case on an individual basis and they will contact parents or teachers if relevant. It mightn't be a case at all, it might be something else - it might be hay fever or something.” The problem was that it might take up to 48 hours or 72 hours until a test was carried out, she said, at which point close contacts would have to be informed, then tested, which would take a further 48-72 hours.

“So you can see the problem then - in that several cases might take up to a week. Meanwhile you have other students and teachers in contact with the teachers or student involved,” she said.

Mr Christie said the difficulty was the “contrary” information available. The decision making of HSE officials was not at all clear, he said. There was no blanket policy on testing and the association would like to know the rationale behind the decisions that were being made.

“We would like greater clarity with regards to the criteria that are being applied in schools when there is a positive test. It seems to be on a case by case basis which gives rise to concerns and anxiety among teachers.” There was “scant” information about the process, and the ASTI wanted to hear from the public health professionals, he said.

