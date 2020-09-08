Photo of elderly man using an alarm clock to time himself in pub sparks mixed reactions

A heartwarming image of an elderly man using an alarm clock in a pub has prompted an array of mixed emotions at Covid-19 restrictions.

The picture, taken in McGinn's Hop House in Galway, shows the man with a pint of Guinness, the remains of his substantial meal and his clock, which he used to time himself to the 90 minutes time limit currently in place in bars and restaurants that serve food.

With his permission, McGinn’s posted the image on its Facebook page and it prompted a mixed reaction of sad and angry comments.

“We should ask every member of the Government to comment on this photograph, and to see what you are doing to elderly people all over the country.” one commenter said.

While another added: “A very accurate picture that frames Ireland's present state.” There were more reactions on Twitter after Kieran O’Malley @GalwayPlayer tweeted the photo.

“Oh my God. That's set me off! Someone meet that man for dinner and I'll pay for it. Cannot cope”

These are the creators your heart would break for, the pub is probably one of the few opportunities in the day to meet people and have meaningful social interaction. Open the pubs.

O'Malley later added that he dropped a few quid behind the bar for the man “who’s called Finbarr”.