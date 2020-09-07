Sinn Féin: UK's 'unacceptable' Brexit backtracking shows 'total disregard' for island of Ireland

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald said any suggestion or any move of bad faith in respect of the withdrawal agreement by the British government is completely unacceptable.

Responding to reports that Boris Johnson is seeking to introduce new legislation which will have the impact of rowing back on the withdrawal agreement, including the Northern Irish protocol, Ms McDonald called on the Government to make clear any moves would be “very dangerous”.

“The message is very clear that the withdrawal agreement has been signed, sealed and delivered, that the Irish protocol is part and parcel of that. And there is no plan B there is no rolling back from that position, and it's essential that the government is absolutely crystal clear on that,” she said.

“We have agreed that there could be no damage to the Good Friday Agreement that there can be no hardening of the border on the island of Ireland and Ireland cannot be the collateral damage for this Tory Brexit."

The Sinn Féin leader said she is "deeply concerned" that Mr Johnson would step away from an international obligation like this.

On the Withdrawal Agreement, @MaryLouMcDonald says:



"The British government cannot step-away and act with such incredible bad faith and set aside commitments they have made in international law.



"To do so would show total disregard for the lives and concerns of the people of Ireland,” she said.

“The all-Ireland economy, the peace process and the Good Friday Agreement must be protected. There can be absolutely no hardening of the border. The withdrawal agreement and the Irish Protocol cannot be abandoned and must be honoured."

The Sinn Féin leader said there can be no reneging on the British government’s obligations to protect people in the North from the damages of Brexit.

“Any u-turn by Boris Johnson would be an extraordinary and indefensible act of bad faith which would totally undermine his credibility and that of the British government.

"The Irish people need clarity and certainty about Brexit and must not be treated as political pawns by the British government at this late stage in negotiations. I would once again remind Boris Johnson of the British government’s obligations within the Good Friday Agreement,” she said.