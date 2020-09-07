Survey finds 40% of workers are anxious about returning to work

Two-thirds of workers in Ireland are worried their employers are ignoring the impact Covid-19 can have on mental health.

More than 40 percent of staff are anxious about the virus when they return to work.

A Matrix Recruitment survey found that almost one in three are not happy about returning to the workplace.

While one in five have seen their pay fall by up to 10 percent.

Of the people surveyed 65% of those in employment have returned to the workplace, while 35% are still working from home.

Of those that continue to work from home, 43% do not know when they will return to the workplace, indicating that employers may still be putting preparations in place or simply be waiting longer given the fluidity of the situation and newfound rising levels of COVID-19 cases.

Of those who have returned to the workplace either on a full or part-time basis, 69% said that they were happy to do so which, according to Breda Dooley of Matrix Recruitment, suggests that people are readjusting to old routines quickly. “It’s interesting to see that while most people who are still working from home say they would like to do so permanently, of those who have found themselves back at their desks recently, more than two thirds say they’re happy with the set-up.

"It suggests that people are apprehensive about going back but once they do so, they are adjusting quickly and actually enjoying being back,” she added.