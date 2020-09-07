Survey finds 40% of workers are anxious about returning to work

Survey finds 40% of workers are anxious about returning to work

A Matrix Recruitment survey found that one in three are not happy about returning to the workplace. File image. 

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 13:45 PM

Two-thirds of workers in Ireland are worried their employers are ignoring the impact Covid-19 can have on mental health.

More than 40 percent of staff are anxious about the virus when they return to work.

A Matrix Recruitment survey found that almost one in three are not happy about returning to the workplace.

While one in five have seen their pay fall by up to 10 percent.

Of the people surveyed 65% of those in employment have returned to the workplace, while 35% are still working from home.

Of those that continue to work from home, 43% do not know when they will return to the workplace, indicating that employers may still be putting preparations in place or simply be waiting longer given the fluidity of the situation and newfound rising levels of COVID-19 cases.

Of those who have returned to the workplace either on a full or part-time basis, 69% said that they were happy to do so which, according to Breda Dooley of Matrix Recruitment, suggests that people are readjusting to old routines quickly. “It’s interesting to see that while most people who are still working from home say they would like to do so permanently, of those who have found themselves back at their desks recently, more than two thirds say they’re happy with the set-up. 

"It suggests that people are apprehensive about going back but once they do so, they are adjusting quickly and actually enjoying being back,” she added. 

Read More

Government launches €2bn grant scheme for SMEs

More in this section

Coronavirus Coronavirus: One further death and 141 new cases in NI
HazelChuCropped Dublin's lord mayor wants pregnant women's partners to be allowed attend scans and consultations
DDA70899-57D9-42CB-8141-61E3A9057023 Woman who lost partner to Covid pleads with public to be vigilant
#mental healthworkworkplaceworking from home

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices