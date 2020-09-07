New Stormont standards commissioner appointed

New Stormont standards commissioner appointed

A motion approving the appointment of US-born academic Dr Melissa McCullough was one of the first items of business as the Assembly returned from summer recess on Monday afternoon.

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 13:10 PM
David Young, PA

Assembly members have backed the appointment of a new Stormont standards commissioner.

A motion approving the appointment of US-born academic Dr Melissa McCullough was one of the first items of business as the Assembly returned from summer recess on Monday afternoon.

Stormont has been without a Commissioner for Standards since Douglas Bain’s term in office ended in September 2017.

The long-running powersharing impasse, which saw Stormont placed in cold storage for three years, delayed the process of appointing Mr Bain’s successor.

Dr McCullough, who takes up the role with immediate effect, now has responsibility for investigating complaints around alleged breaches of Assembly Members’ code of conduct.

She has extensive experience as an academic in the fields of law, ethics and professionalism.

Moving to Northern Ireland from the United States in 1994, she has served as a ministerial appointed non-executive director for the Health and Social Care Board in Northern Ireland for the last 11 years.

Dr Melissa McCullough is Northern Ireland’s new Commissioner for Standards (Stormont/PA)
Dr Melissa McCullough is Northern Ireland’s new Commissioner for Standards (Stormont/PA)

The married mother-of-three is currently a visiting academic at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.

She is an assessor and chairwoman for undergraduate medical programmes for the Medical Council Ireland.

Dr McCullough also acts as a law and ethics specialist on the Clinical Governance Board at London healthcare company Synergix Health.

She has a PhD in Biomedical Sciences, a law degree, an MSc in Bioethics and a mediation certification.

Her appointment comes seven weeks after a retired Co Down solicitor who was originally earmarked to take on the role withdrew his name at the last minute.

A vote on the appointment of Paul Kennedy did not proceed on July 21 as scheduled after he had second thoughts on taking the job.

More in this section

DDA70899-57D9-42CB-8141-61E3A9057023 Woman who lost partner to Covid pleads with public to be vigilant
euronotes50closeupMay2020PicturePexels.jpg Half a million people still claiming income support from Government
Berlin UKB Hospital Is Among Germany's Most Modern INMO: 163 patients waiting on trolleys in hospitals
commissionerpa-sourceplace: northern ireland

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices