British government plans new legislation to override Brexit withdrawal agreement-report

Brexit trade talks have stalled in recent weeks between Britain and the EU. Picture: PA

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 22:16 PM
Ciarán Sunderland

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is planning new legislation to override critical parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement with the EU. 

According to reports in the Financial Times the British government is planning to introduce new legislation that will remove the legal force of sections of the withdrawal agreement and the Northern Ireland protocol. 

Brexit trade negotiations have been rumbling in the background in recent weeks with talks stalled reportedly on fishing waters access rights and state aid regulation. 

Reaction to the media reports was swift with Minister for Foreign Affair's Simon Coveney tweeting this evening that it would be "unwise" for Britain to proceed with the planned legislation. 

Sinn Féin MP for South Down Chris Hazzard said the British Government was playing a "dangerous game of chicken" with the Brexit negotiations.  

Last week the European Union's  (EU) Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned that the UK risked leaving the EU without a trade deal by refusing to compromise in an address to the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) in Dublin. 

However, the UK hit back at Mr Barnier's warning by stating the EU had adopted an "unrealistic" position and that he was painting a “misleading representation” of the UK’s post-Brexit proposals. 

Informal talks last week between Mr Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost failed to find a breakthrough ahead of the eighth round of formal negotiations which begin in London this week.

UK government hits back at Barnier over ‘unrealistic’ position

