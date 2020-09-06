Highest number of cases recorded on a Sunday since May

There is now a total of 29,672 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland
Highest number of cases recorded on a Sunday since May

Dublin, which accounted for 133 of the 231 cases on Saturday, saw a further 68 reported on Sunday.  File picture: David Clarke

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 20:24 PM
Aine Kenny

Almost 360 new cases of Covid-19 were reported over the weekend, the highest weekend figure since early May.

That included some 231 cases reported by health officials on Saturday, prompting warnings that people in Dublin, in particular, should limit their social contacts, and a further 138 reported on Sunday.

There is now a total of 29,672 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There were no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. In total, there have been 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There are currently 49 patients in hospital due to Covid-19, and six people are in intensive care units.

More than two-thirds of the new cases are under 45 years of age, and 39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, and 23 cases have been identified as community transmission.  

Dublin, which accounted for 133 of the 231 cases on Saturday, saw a further 68 reported on Sunday. 

A further 13 were in Limerick, nine in both Galway and Kildare, and five each in Cork, Wexford, and Wicklow. 

The remaining 24 cases were spread out between Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Westmeath.

The seven-day average for new cases in Ireland is now 132, up from 115 the previous week.

There have also been a further 106 cases of Covid-19 in the North today, according to their Department of Health.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has also reported that the 14-day incidence of Covid-19 in Ireland, per 100,000 people, has increased.

Read More

Guidelines for reopening wet pubs unveiled

Ireland incidence rate fairs well among other EU states 

Our incidence rate now sits at 33.2. However, we are faring much better than Spain or France, whose 14-day cumulative number of cases per 100,000 is 240.6 and 118.9 respectively. 

Croatia and Malta have the next highest incidence rate in the EU, with 94.2 and 88.5 cases per 100,000.

France has also reported its highest-ever number of cases on Saturday, with 8,975 new cases being recorded, more than 1,000 higher than its previous record from March 31.

France has placed seven regions on high alert for Covid-19 while in Australia, Melbourne's lockdown has been extended for another two weeks after previous measures failed to have the desired impact.

Meanwhile, the former director general of the HSE has said the Irish health system is facing into an extremely tough winter.

Speaking to RTÉ, Tony O'Brien said that any big increase in the number of hospitalisations or ICU admissions could cause the health system to come under serious pressure.

Read More

Daniel McConnell: New government plan will manage the 'acceptable risk' of living with Covid

More in this section

Sebastian Cykov.png Gardaí seek public's help finding three-year-old boy last seen in Cork
covid briefing 829_90607001.jpg HSE's Dr Henry says Ireland must avoid 'overwhelmed' hospital system this winter
Dublin airport Dublin airport to introduce charges for passenger drop-offs by cars
#covid-19spainfrancehse

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices