Covid-19: 138 new cases confirmed in Ireland but no new deaths

There have been no new deaths reported in Ireland today from coronavirus to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

This means the death toll from the virus remains at 1,777.

In addition, the HPSC has been notified of 138 new cases of Covid-19 bringing the total number of cases of the disease in Ireland to 29,672.

A further breakdown of confirmed cases reveals:

59 cases are men and 79 are women

67% of reported patients are under 45 years of age

39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

23 cases have been identified as community transmission

The majority of the cases reported today have been found in Dublin at 68 while Limerick recorded 13 cases. Galway recorded nine new cases and Kildare reported nine cases too.

Five cases were recorded in Wexford, Cork and Wicklow. The remaining 24 cases were found across the country in Carlow, Clare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, and Westmeath.

The latest figures follow Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn's warning to the public in Dublin to limit their contacts.

Yesterday 231 new cases of coronavirus were reported and 133 of them were located in Dublin.

"It is now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible.

"Please come forward for testing if you have any concerns. Remember that if you do need a test, it will be free,” said Dr Glynn.

Meanwhile, the government's plans for the future of the pub industry during the Covid-19 pandemic have been revealed today.

New guidelines for pubs were published today by the government. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

This radical plan will for the foreseeable future alter the way in which pubs of all kinds, dry and wet, operate in the world of Covid-19.

The Irish Examiner has obtained the 25-page plan and below are the main elements for pub owners and customers to abide by when they re-open in the coming weeks.

While it had been suggested the pubs could re-open as early as the middle of September, such suggestions have been described as “overly optimistic” by senior government sources.