Co-living development under proposal for Dublin criticised

The former Kielys of Donnybrook pub in Donnybrook Co Dublin is set to become a co-living space.

Owners of the site, Westridge Real Estate have confirmed their application for permission to demolish the existing building.

The real estate group has revealed plans to build a six-story shared living complex in the space.

John-Mark McCafferty, CEO of housing charity Threshold, said the type of housing provided is not suitable for many renters seeking accommodation despite demand among young single people.

"This wouldn't be regarded as a desirable option by people at any stage really in their life apart from the kind of models that you see for student accommodation.

"There is a massive shortage of housing for single people and couples without children."

However, Mr McCafferty said co-living does not work in the current housing climate and would not be part of a solution for Ireland's housing crisis.

"Co-living is considered as a housing option in a normal functioning housing market. Co-living development provides a better return on investment.

"We have been campaigning for over 40 years for housing of good quality and security of tenure. Co-living doe not appear to be a viable and genuine part of that solution."