Rapid testing for Covid-19 could be introduced at ports and airports

Rapid Covid-19 testing could be introduced at Irish ports and airports by the end of the month.

It will form part of the government's new 'Living With Covid' plan that will be announced on September 14, according to the Sunday Times.

Hiqa is currently reviewing rapid testing kits on the market to check if they are accurate enough.

Professor Sam McConkey from the Royal College of Surgeons says it could mean an end to the 14-day quarantine rule:

"That would be far better than people having to stay 14 days in restricted movements," he said.

"I'd be delighted. I think in theory that's a good plan. It could work really well if we could find a test that's good enough for purpose."

Prof McConkey added it is important the kits are accurate enough.

False negatives tests are a reality of diagnostic testing and screening of every healthcare systems, there is nothing you can do to change that.

"So that is going to mean that there will be some false negatives and people will come into the country and walk around.

"We need to measure that, so if that was only 1 out of 100 then we can handle that, but if it is 50/50 false negative than that test would not be adequate. So it depends on the detail performance characteristics."

Passengers at a near-empty Dublin Airport . Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Meanwhile, a health expert is urging people not to read too much into the latest Covid-19 figures for Dublin.

Of the 231 cases reported yesterday, 133 were in the capital.

Professor Gerry Killeen from UCC says spikes in Dublin were always likely.

"It's our biggest city. Viruses do very well in large, urban environments. A large chunk of the population live there," Prof Killeen said.

"Dublin always merits special attention in an outbreak like this. I wouldn't read too much into the data. The big concern is the fact that it is part of a very steady trend."

Yesterday's figures prompted calls from Dr Ronan Glynn, for people in Dublin to keep their social contacts to a minimum.

Given the increase in cases in Dublin in recent days, the HSE announced the opening of two new testing centres in the capital this weekend - one in Croke Park, and another in Castleknock Health Centre.

File photo of a Covid-19 swab test at the testing centre at Croke Park. Picture: Marc O’Sullivan

The Acting Chief Medical Officer urged people, particularly those located in Dublin, to adhere to the latest guidelines and to present themselves for a test if they feel they need to.

"It is now really important that people in Dublin keep their social contacts as low as possible," Dr Glynn said.

Please come forward for testing if you have any concerns. Remember that if you do need a test, it will be free.

There has also been a steady rise in hospital admissions, with 46 people being treated in hospitals today and six of those in ICUs.

The HSE's Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry says it is important people act now to avoid further restrictions.

"So we can protect older people, not create some kind of apartheid society where there's one set of rules for older people and another set of rules for younger people and also to get our schools back on track.

"We need to redouble our efforts, a common sense of purpose. We're not just trying to avoid Bergamo, we're trying to open society up again, we're trying to live with Covid but in a different way than we lived before."