Three kayakers rescued off Sligo coast

File photo of a rescue helicopter.

Sunday, September 06, 2020 - 07:14 AM
Digital Desk staff

Three kayakers are back on dry land after being rescued off the coast of Co Sligo.

They got into trouble in Killala Bay yesterday evening.

The kayakers got into difficulty in the sea near Enniscrone in Killala Bay shortly after 7pm on Saturday.

The coastguard helicopter from Sligo was sent to the scene, lifted two of them out of the water and they landed at the pier at Enniscrone.

The other person made their own way safely to shore. 

The Kilalla coastguard team was also involved in the rescue.

An ambulance was called to the scene but none of the three needed further medical attention or hospitalisation.

