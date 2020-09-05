Man extradited to NI from Spain over historic sex offences

The man will appear in court later this month (PA)
Saturday, September 05, 2020 - 13:09 PM
David Young, PA

A 65-year-old man has appeared remotely before a district judge having been extradited to Northern Ireland in connection with historic sex offences.

The man was arrested in Spain on a European Arrest Warrant sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

He was extradited on Friday in relation to a number of historical sexual offences against a child, dating back to the 1980s.

He appeared before Laganside court in Belfast via phone link from a PSNI custody facility on Saturday morning.

No bail application was made during the brief hearing before district judge Fiona Bagnell.

The judge heard that under coronavirus regulations the man is required to spend two weeks in isolation due him entering the country from Spain.

The case was listed for a further hearing on September 21.

northern ireland

