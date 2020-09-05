EuroMillions players in Kerry and Dublin win big prizes

A EuroMillions player in Co Dublin is €176,702 richer today after matching five numbers and one lucky star number on last night’s draw.

The player was just one number short of winning the €17 million jackpot.

This Quick Pick ticket was purchased yesterday at the Centra Store in The Village, Enniskerry Road, Stepaside, Co. Dublin.

The National Lottery is encouraging players in the Stepaside area to check their tickets.

"It’s a fantastic bit of news for a winner in the Stepaside area of Dublin and, again, we were so close to getting our 17th EuroMillions jackpot winner in Ireland.

"Irish players have been knocking on the door of late as this is the fifth ticketholder in the past month to be one lucky star number (from 1-12) short of scooping the jackpot.

Let’s cross our fingers and hope we get a big EuroMillions winner soon!

A player in Co. Kerry also won €20,649 after matching five numbers on the main EuroMillions draw. This lucky ticket, also a Quick Pick, was bought yesterday Londis Store in Lixnaw.

"We are asking all our players in Dublin and Kerry to check their tickets very carefully and if you do happen to be one of these two ticketholders please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize."

The EuroMillions numbers from last night’s draw were: 06, 22, 29, 40, 43 and the lucky star numbers were: 04 and 07.