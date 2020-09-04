Medical Council urges doctors to promote Covid-19 guidelines and look after their ‘wellbeing’

The president of the Medical Council has appealed to doctors to continue to promote Covid-19 public health guidelines and to look after their “wellbeing”.

In a statement on Friday, Dr Rita Doyle also urged doctors to abide by Medical Council guidance on conduct, ethics, and expressing opinions on social media.

Dr Doyle said that as the country enters the seventh month of the Covid-19 pandemic and the possibility of a “very challenging winter” for the health service all citizens, including doctors, must comply with public health guidance.

“Doctors must continue to advocate for their patients by actively promoting the public health guidance, especially the three core actions of handwashing, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings,” Dr Doyle said.

“We all have a role to play as citizens. Follow the guidelines and know the symptoms. If displaying any signs or symptoms of Covid-19 restrict your movements and contact your GP. We must all redouble our efforts and follow the guidance,” Dr Doyle added.

Dr Doyle also urged doctors to look after their own "wellebing" during the pandemic: “To doctors, who have had a very challenging year to date, I want to once again commend you for your hard work and remind you of your ethical responsibility to look after your own wellbeing and ensure you are getting rest, eating well, exercising and spending time relaxing,” said.

“This virus does not get tired, but doctors do. You must take care of yourself so you can care for your patients,” Dr Doyle a dded.

The Medical Council statement follows a complaint against a Dublin GP over their refusal to exempt a patient from wearing a mask, as reported by the Irish Examiner this week.

The case, which involves Dr William Behan , has been referred to the Medical Council and is due to be heard on September 10.

Dr Behan was referred to the council by the HSE following a complaint by a patient, who was seeking a letter of dispensation because they felt that they ‘couldn’t wear masks’ and that masks weren't for them. The patient in question had no significant medical history.

The HSE defended its decision to refer the complaint to the Medical Council.

The Council, which deals with complaints against registered medical practitioners, said it could not comment on individual complaints but that it must investigate all complaints received.