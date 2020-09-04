Gardaí defend use of spit hoods during pandemic

Garda representatives have defended the use of spit hoods since the start of the pandemic.

It is after the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) said their use was never acceptable.

They have also been labelled barbaric.

Since their introduction there have been 167 spitting incidents and gardaí have used spit guards 101 times.

President of the Garda Representative Association (GRA) Jim Mulligan without the protection, gardaí and the public are vulnerable.

"The potential to infect one of our members or a member of the public on purpose and cause that kind of damage to a family and potentially to spread it to a family.

"We would ask what is a safer alternative?"