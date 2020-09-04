Appeal hopes to provide 280,000 meals to help tackle food insecurity during pandemic

Four of Ireland’s leading retailers, Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and EUROSPAR have come together to support ‘Food For Ireland’, a new food initiative by FoodCloud. Pictured L-R:Niall O’Connor, Managing Director, Aldi ; Ian Logan, Retail support and Distribution Director, Tesco; Eamonn Quinn, Chair of the Food Waste Retail Action Group ; Iseult Ward, FoodCloud CEO; Malachy Hanberry, Managing Director, EUROSPAR; John Paul Scally, Managing Director, Lidl. Picture: Naoise Culhane

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 11:19 AM
digital desk

A national food appeal is aiming to provide 280,000 meals to people most in need during the pandemic.

It will help those worst affected including the over 65s, single parents and people with mental health concerns.

The FoodCloud event for charities will run from September 17 to 20 at 400 Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and Eurospar stores.

FoodCloud CEO, Iseult Ward says charities are finding it hard to source enough food to meet the surge in demand.

"Particularly now as we come into the winter months, many of our charities are seeing an increase in demand again.

"We want to make sure that we are able to support this network of community groups and charities so that they can respond to those who need support."

Ms Ward says shoppers can help charities by buying extra food at their local supermarket.

"This means that when you're shopping during this weekend you can pick up an additional food item - whether it's a tin of tomatoes or several food items - and then as you are leaving you can drop it in the trolley in the store.

"That will then be brought to our hubs and over the following weeks we will distribute that to our network of charities to ensure that they have the essential food items that they need to support the people in their communities."

