Stay and Spend scheme too much effort for customers, says chef Kevin Dundon

People should be able to get money back from their staycations within 30 days and not have to wait until October of next year.

That is according to one top Irish chef who says the new Stay and Spend scheme requires too much effort on behalf of customers.

Under the new tax break scheme anyone who spends up to €625 in restaurants, pubs, hotels or B&Bs between October and next spring, will be entitled to a tax credit of 20%.

Chef and Owner of Dunbrody House in Wexford Kevin Dundon is not convinced the scheme will encourage people to spend.

"It's quite onerous on the consumer to get this tax rebate which comes back to them in 12 months' time," said Mr Dundon.

"So, unless they have the money sitting in the bank currently to spend they won't avail of this tax rebate."