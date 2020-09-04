Stay and Spend scheme too much effort for customers, says chef Kevin Dundon

Stay and Spend scheme too much effort for customers, says chef Kevin Dundon

Kevin Dundon.

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 10:50 AM
digital desk

People should be able to get money back from their staycations within 30 days and not have to wait until October of next year.

That is according to one top Irish chef who says the new Stay and Spend scheme requires too much effort on behalf of customers.

Under the new tax break scheme anyone who spends up to €625 in restaurants, pubs, hotels or B&Bs between October and next spring, will be entitled to a tax credit of 20%.

Chef and Owner of Dunbrody House in Wexford Kevin Dundon is not convinced the scheme will encourage people to spend.

"It's quite onerous on the consumer to get this tax rebate which comes back to them in 12 months' time," said Mr Dundon.

"So, unless they have the money sitting in the bank currently to spend they won't avail of this tax rebate."

Read More

'Government doesn't care if you went for the banoffee': Harris admits lack of clarity around new law

More in this section

EuroCashBundles.jpg €11m funding announced for over 200 community and charitable organisations
Coronavirus - Wed Jun 10, 2020 Two coronavirus-linked deaths recorded in NI in latest weekly analysis
Coronavirus - Fri May 15, 2020 'Government doesn't care if you went for the banoffee': Harris admits lack of clarity around new law
#covid-19tourismtravel

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices