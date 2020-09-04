€11m funding announced for over 200 community and charitable organisations

Funding of €11 million is being provided to 209 organisations around the country under the Covid Stability Fund.

The money has been provided from the Dormant Accounts Fund and is designed to support critical services for the most vulnerable in society.

One of the biggest beneficiaries is the St Vincent De Paul which receives €200,000.

Other beneficiaries include:

St Lukes Charity & Northridge House Education & Business Centre €192,733

Gary Kelly Cancer Support Centre €87,932

Sligo Centre for Independent Living €53,240

Comharchumann Forbartha an Leith Triuigh Teoranta €34,270

Community Radio Castlebar €27,689

It is hoped the fund will help with short-term cash flow issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is on top of two previous tranches of the funding announced in June and July 2020 that benefited 276 organisations amounting to €14.1m in funding.

Speaking at the launch this morning, Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys said the contribution of the Community and Voluntary sector is particularly valuable as Ireland navigates its way through the pandemic.

"I hope that this funding will help to support these organisations to continue to provide their valuable services to the people most in need and support individuals and communities as we work our way through the impact of the pandemic.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the volunteers and community workers across the country who are providing their services in difficult circumstances ensuring that all our citizens are supported through this very difficult time and I look forward to the day when I can thank you in person.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that many of the volunteers and workers worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to support and help the people of Ireland.

"This funding will help them to continue in this work."