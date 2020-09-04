Minister for Sport 'keen' to lift attendance restrictions ahead of meeting with public health officials

Minister for Sport 'keen' to lift attendance restrictions ahead of meeting with public health officials

Jack O'Donoghue of Munster during the Guinness PRO14 Round 15 match between Munster and Connacht at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 07:45 AM
digital desk

The Minister for Sport says she is "keen" to lift the restriction on attendance at sports fixtures.

Public health officials are expected to consider how it can be done following a meeting with top figures from the GAA, FAI and IRFU later today.

Until recently up to 200 people were allowed to gather together for a sporting event.

But plans to increase that cap to 500 were axed on August 18 after a spike in infections.

NPHET said it wanted matches played behind closed doors.

The new restrictions drew a curt response from the GAA, which demanded acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn meet with its officials to "present the empirical evidence ... without delay".

Two-and-a-half weeks on, sports Minister Catherine Murphy says she' is "keen to see restrictions lifted".

But only if it can be squared with the public health advice.

Later this afternoon, she will bring in the top officials from the GAA, FAI, IRFU and Sport Ireland for a teleconference with the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and Dr Glynn.

Bosses at the sports bodies are expected to lay out their concerns and suggestions to health officials with a view to working out how "current restrictions could be addressed".

Read More

Irish MEPs ask for Covid-19 travel rules to be relaxed to avoid self-isolating

More in this section

Sean%20Kelly%20Campaign003 Irish MEPs ask for Covid-19 travel rules to be relaxed to avoid self-isolating
1665814_1665814 You may want to watch out for a rare sight in the night sky on Saturday
Coronavirus - Wed Sep 02, 2020 CervicalCheck steering committee to be 'restarted' after meeting with health minister
#covid-19sportnphet

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices