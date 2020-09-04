Environmental charity launches national food appeal in Ireland

People in Ireland are being encouraged to donate to a national food appeal today as part of a campaign drive led by environmental food charity Foodcloud.

For four days in September, 17-20, 400 participating stores across the country will host the appeal in an attempt to meet the target of 280,000 meals.

Shoppers can donate non-perishable food to be directly distributed to charities where shortages have been identified.

Over 320 volunteers will redistribute the donations in a four-week period to over 250 charities across Ireland who have highlighted a deficit in food supply.

Foodcloud, an environmental charity food operating since 2013, identified a 70% increase in demand for food as a result of Covid-19 in research carried out along with 121 of its charity partners.

Speaking about the impact of Covid-19 on food poverty in Ireland, FoodCloud CEO Iseult Ward said: “No-one should go hungry during the Covid-19 pandemic; however, the reality is there are hundreds and thousands of vulnerable families and people in communities across our Island who cannot get access to food.

"Whilst tackling the environmental issue of food waste remains critical to our core climate objectives, we are now calling again on people of Ireland to work collectively for the greater good of society.

"We are in uncharted territory and although we may not be able to do all that is necessary, we must try and do all that is possible.”

The impact of Covid-19 on household income and the financial pressure, as a result, was identified as the primary cause for demand from food charities by people in 77% of cases.

37% of cases were as a result of self-isolation who could afford food but due to restrictions were not able to access it while 33% of people using food charities said the closure of schools and access to meals for children was a primary cause.

Research conducted by Foodcloud and its charity partners also found three identifiable groups most at risk from food supply gaps including people over the age of 65 in 49% of cases, people with mental health concerns in 30% of cases and single parents in 36% of cases.

Participating food retailers in the national appeal include Tesco, Aldi, Lidl and Eurospar.

Between March and June this year, Foodcloud distributed 968 tonnes of food through retail partners which equated to 2.3 million meals.