'Spend at home': Details of Stay and Spend scheme revealed

An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe TD, and Minister for Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht, Catherine Martin TD with Paul Kelly CEO Fáilte Ireland launch the Stay and Spend Scheme at Fire Restaurant,Mansion House Dublin

Thursday, September 03, 2020 - 14:41 PM
digital desk

Details of a new tax break for people who holiday at home have been revealed.

Stay and Spend will provide a tax credit of 20% to anyone who spends up to €625 in restaurants, pubs, hotels or B&Bs between now and next spring.

People will be able to submit receipts through the Revenue Receipts Tracker app.

Around 10% of the country's workforce is employed in the hospitality sector and the Government says this stimulus will help support those jobs.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin hopes it will convince people to take a holiday.

"The main message is to spend at home to support your local restaurants, your coffee shops, to think about a hotel break that you may not have considered.

"We are asking you to support the tourism and hospitality sectors.

"That's what this scheme is about and that is the message to everyone."

