Updated Covid guidelines for restaurants; HSE say not right time for pubs to reopen

No more than six people are allowed at a table in restaurants and cafés from now on and a record must be kept of what customers order.

Fáilte Ireland has updated its guidelines for the industry to stop the spread of Covid-19.

There should be a maximum of six people from three separate households at a table in a café or restaurant from now on.

Businesses and services must keep a record of what each person orders.

The time and date of customers' arrival must be noted.

The name and contact details of one person per party must be recorded for both walk-ins and booking and all details will be kept on file for 28 days.

When it comes to drinks, all straws must be individually wrapped and embellishment or decoration of glasses like cocktail umbrellas should be minimised.

The new guidelines come as the Dáil debates new powers for Gardaí to shut down pubs and restaurants who aren't complying.

Several high ranking members of Cabinet including the Justice Minister and the Health Minister have indicated pubs may be able to open once new legislation is in place.

This morning Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he wants to see them reopen.

He says we are lagging behind the rest of Europe.

"The fact that wet pubs are open in every country in Europe now albeit with restrictions.

"We've also seen with restaurateurs and gastropubs who have done a really good job and have shown that they can actually follow the rules and regulations - albeit with a few notable exceptions.

"I would like publicans to be given the chance to show that they can do it as well."

But the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer has said now is not the right time for pubs to reopen.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said now is not the time to reopen pubs. Picture: Sam Boal / Photocall Ireland

Dr Colm Henry, who is also a member of NPHET says it's still not safe.

"While it's high on the agenda for NPHET in terms of our plan to try and reopen society and to restore some sense of normalcy, now with the opening of schools and with the trends we've seen in recent weeks with that 14-day incidence of 33 per 100,000 and indeed the slight trend in older people.

"We've seen in the last week or two, we have seen 70 cases of over 75's in the last two weeks.

"Now is not the right time."

The HSE has also pointed to the number of people being treated for the virus in hospital.

Currently, 39 people are being treated for Covid-19 in hospital while six people are in intensive care.

Officials say they are monitoring it closely.