Number on trolleys ‘toxic combination’ with Covid threat

A significant rise in the number of patients on trolleys in hospitals, allied to the ever-present threat of Covid-19 virus has been described as "a toxic combination."

A leading health expert says this had to be addressed by providing additional beds and “rebooting” 'Community Assessment Hubs' which were used in the early days of the pandemic as 'triaging centres' to deal with those presenting with respiratory problems.

That's according to HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry, who was responding to news that there had been a significant rise in recent days in the number of people being admitted to hospitals, many lying on trolleys, which is expected to become an even greater issue as we head into the winter.

He said the assessment hubs would become known as respiratory hubs and used to distinguish between flu-like and Covid-like symptoms and to scale treatment accordingly to the condition of patients presenting at them.

Dr Henry said there was also going to be a need to create additional intensive care beds for critically ill patients.

When the pandemic hit first there were 225 beds. He said there are now 278 and their hope is to have 300 by the end of the year.

He said if needed extra bed space could also be acquired by using private hospitals, as had been done by government intervention in the early weeks of the global pandemic.

Cork University Hospital yesterday had the highest number of people waiting on trolleys of any hospital in the country with 50.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), there were 50 waiting for a bed at 8am yesterday morning, which was also the largest number of people waiting in any single hospital since the Covid-19 crisis started.

Dr Henry said there was also going to be a need to create additional intensive care beds for critically ill patients. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Across the country, 221 patients were on trolleys yesterday morning– the highest figure since Covid-19 restrictions were introduced in March. The worst hit hospitals include University Hospital Limerick, which had 41 waiting on trolleys this morning, and the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, which had 25.INMO Industrial Relations Officer for Cork University Hospital, Liam Conway, said Covid and overcrowding make for a toxic combination.

“This is a deadly virus and our frontline members are rightly worried for their safety and that of their patients. Infection control is necessarily compromised in a hospital with patients in corridors and on trolleys. The HSE assured us that there would be no tolerance of overcrowding during Covid. Yet no actions have been taken and we are sleepwalking back to mass overcrowding,” Mr Conway said.

He added: “It is time for direct government intervention, especially ahead of the annual winter surge.

“We need to fund extra beds, expand step-down care, and fund additional home care packages. “And this all needs a funded workforce plan to recruit additional nurses and midwives immediately.” The chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid has said he has no doubt we are in for “a more difficult winter than we've ever faced before," but added he'd confidence and hope about the coming months, A spokeswoman for CUH said due to an increased level of activity and admissions, the hospital is exceptionally busy, as it has been over the last number of days and the situation is compounded due to the closure of 29 ward beds for infection control reasons.

She said due to exceptional infrastructural work carried out in the Emergency Department over the past six months that there are no patients waiting on trolleys on corridors.