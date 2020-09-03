New laws 'urgently required' to spy on criminals says judge

New laws are “urgently required” to allow crime and security agencies to intercept encrypted communications, a judge charged with supervising spying legislation has said.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan has warned the Government that, unless current legislation on phone tapping is brought up to date, the law faces becoming “obsolete”, with the result of “hampering” criminal investigations and compromising national security.

He also said ongoing court cases over the legality of separate laws on accessing communication data means that this “important provision” is not being used by State agencies, to the “detriment” of criminal investigations.

But leading digital rights campaigner and law lecturer, TJ McIntyre questioned the judge’s calls, saying they fail to take into account “very serious” privacy issues as determined by domestic and European courts.

The judge’s warnings are contained in a typically brief three-page statement on his review of the Interception of Postal Packets and Telecommunications Messages (Regulation) Act 1993 and Section 12 (1) (C) of the Communications (Retention of Data) Act 2011.

The 1993 act allows for the interception of communications, on foot of authorisation by the Minister for Justice, while the 2011 Act allows agencies to seek traffic data from phone and online companies.

The report does not provide any figures on the use of either legislation.

In his report, Judge Meenan said that, last June, he attended Garda Headquarters, Defence Forces HQ, and the Department of Justice, and was satisfied that the powers under the acts were exercised “proportionally and responsibly”.

The judge said there is a “very serious concern” that the 1993 Act is “now out of date” and that new legislation is “urgently required” to deal with the technological advances in the last 27 years.

He said: “Devices which enable the transfer of data in encrypted form are now universally available. New legislation to provide for the interception of such encrypted data for the purpose of criminal investigation or in the interests of the security of the State has to be given priority.”

The judge said such legislation will “have to provide the necessary safeguards” for those involved.

“If such legislation is not enacted, it can be envisaged that the 1993 Act will become obsolete, thus hampering criminal investigation and compromising the security of the State,” the judge said.

He said a key section of the 2011 Act had been referred by the Supreme Court to the European Court of Justice, and added: “As matters stand, this important provision is not being relied upon, which is to the detriment of criminal investigations."

Mr McIntyre, Associate Professor at UCD School of Law, said it is “inappropriate” for the designated judge to call for an expansion of surveillance powers and “ignore the very serious privacy issues”, including breaches of fundamental rights, found by domestic and European courts.

He said there needs to be an overhaul in independent oversight in Ireland, and said there is “no excuse” with the ongoing failure of the Department of Justice to legislate.