Ceann Comhairle: Golf dinner attendees engaged in 'collective crass stupidity'

Those who attended the controversial golf dinner engaged in "collective crass stupidity" and "arrogant delusion", the Ceann Comhairle has told the Dáil.

In a stinging attack, Sean Ó Fearghaíl told TDs that the 'golfgate' gathering in Co Galway has damaged public confidence in politics and politicians.

Mr Ó Fearghaíl said he has now asked that the Oireachtas Golf Society be disbanded.

Speaking before the main Dáil business began, Mr Ó Fearghaíl said: "We all make mistakes. There isn't one amongst us who, if they had their time again, would not change their approach to some issues, or perhaps not engage in certain situations at all. That is perfectly normal."

But he added: "Seriously indefensible breaches of public health regulations occurred on August 19 in Clifden. These breaches are either the result of collective crass stupidity, or arrogant delusion, or both."

He stated that the controversy has damaged confidence in our public system, adding that "confidence was not high at the best of times".

He called on TDs to collectively commit to working together to rebuild public confidence in the parliamentary system.

"As legislatures, we make the rules — but the rules apply to everyone and there are currently no exceptions or special treatment," Mr Ó Feargháil told the Dáil. "It must be fairness, consistency and solidarity, as we tackle the scourge of Covid-19.

"We must strive to actively listen to each other, to work together, and to demonstrate to the Irish public our one and only objective is to serve."

Mr Ó Feargháil said he had asked the Oireachtas Golf Society to consider disbanding itself and said the club, which was founded 50 years ago, was never formally established or subvented by the Houses of the Oireachtas.

"I have asked the clerk of the Dáil to establish whether there are any other groups in existence operating under the Oireachtas name and symbol, and to report on this at the earliest possible date to the committee on procedure," he said.

Separately, Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae hit out at changes to Dáil arrangements which will now see Government TDs given more speaking time.

The controversial changes sparked heated debate in the chamber, and led to the Dáil being suspended twice before the summer break.

Mr Healy-Rae accused the Government of orchestrating a coordinated attempt to silence Opposition politicians, and Independent TDs in particular.

"They have done everything to try to marginalise us and put us to the back in every way possible, silence us and keep us down," he said. "I have a message for the chief whip; specifically because of what the Government has done, it will now draw the wrath of the Independents, as it was underhanded, wrong, unfair, and devious."

However, the Ceann Comhairle responded by stating: "The man or woman has not been born that could silence the deputy."